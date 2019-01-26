  • At least 1 person dead after series of crashes at Oakland exit off Parkway East

    PITTSBURGH - At least one person is dead after people were "thrown from the parkway" during a series of crashes just before the Forbes Avenue exit off the Parkway East on Saturday afternoon.

    The Parkway East outbound lanes have been shut down in the area, PennDOT said.

    Allegheny County tweeted that pedestrians were reportedly thrown from the parkway onto Second Avenue, which runs nearby. Second Avenue is closed between Brady Street and the 10th Street Bridge, the county said.

    The Twitter account for Pittsburgh Public Works called the incident a "fatal accident."

    Pennsylvania State Police also called the crash fatal.

    A heavy police presence can be seen in the area. State police referred to "multiple crashes," but it's not immediately clear if those crashes are related or coincidental.

