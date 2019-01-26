0 At least 1 person dead after series of crashes on Parkway East in Oakland

PITTSBURGH - At least one person is dead after people were "thrown from the parkway" during a series of crashes just before the Forbes Avenue exit off the Parkway East on Saturday afternoon.

The Parkway East outbound lanes have been shut down from Grant Street to the Forbes Avenue exit, PennDOT said.

Allegheny County tweeted that pedestrians were reportedly thrown from the parkway onto Second Avenue, which runs nearby and below that stretch of the Parkway. Second Avenue is closed in both directions between Brady Street and the 10th Street Bridge, the county said.

Pittsburgh: Vehicle crash involving pedestrians w/injuries - I-376 EB near Oakland exit. Pedestrians reportedly thrown from parkway onto 2nd Ave. I-376 EB is closed between the Grant St. exit and Forbes Ave. exit. 2nd Ave. is closed between Brady St. and the 10th St. Bridge. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 26, 2019

The Twitter account for Pittsburgh Public Works called the incident a "fatal accident."

#Pittsburgh TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a multi-vehicle fatal accident on the Parkway East, Second Avenue from Brady Street to 10th Street is closed. I-376 from the Fort Pitt Bridge to the Squirrel Hill Tunnel is closed. — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) January 26, 2019

Pennsylvania State Police also called the crash fatal.

I 376 EB at Liberty Ave exit to Oakland exit closed due to a fatal crash. Roadway will remain closed for several hours. Alternate routes available. Please be patient. Updates to come — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 26, 2019

A witness told Channel 11 that two vehicles collided and stopped on the parkway. A driver exited one of those vehicles to inspect the damage when a third vehicle struck one of the stopped vehicles, knocking the driver over the barrier onto Second Avenue.

