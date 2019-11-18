DUQUESNE, Pa. - At least one person was taken to a hospital and homicide detectives were called to the scene of a crash late Sunday night in Duquesne, officials said.
The crash was reported shortly after 11 p.m. on Duquesne Boulevard. Investigators remained at the scene until just before 5 a.m., when the road reopened.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to find out what led to the crash -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
