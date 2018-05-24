A car crashed into a building in Castle Shannon on Thursday.
Police confirm it happened in the 300 block of Mt. Lebanon Boulevard around 4:48 p.m.
At least one person has been transported to the hospital, according to police.
Emergency crews remain on the scene.
