  • At least 1 person injured after car crashes into building

    A car crashed into a building in Castle Shannon on Thursday.

    Police confirm it happened in the 300 block of Mt. Lebanon Boulevard around 4:48 p.m.

    At least one person has been transported to the hospital, according to police. 

    Emergency crews remain on the scene.

