  • At least 1 person killed in crash on Route 51 in Rostraver

    Updated:

    At least one person has been killed in a crash on Route 51 in Rostraver, according to dispatchers.

    Dispatchers said the call for the crash at the intersection of Gallitin Road came in around 10:44 a.m.

    The northbound lanes of Route 51 are shut down as crews investigate.

    No other information was immediately available. 

