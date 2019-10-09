At least one person has been killed in a crash on Route 51 in Rostraver, according to dispatchers.
Dispatchers said the call for the crash at the intersection of Gallitin Road came in around 10:44 a.m.
The northbound lanes of Route 51 are shut down as crews investigate.
No other information was immediately available.
