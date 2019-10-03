HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At least one person was killed in a crash that has part of Route 22 shut down in Hanover Township, Washington County, Thursday morning, police said.
The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. One vehicle was seen flipped over in the woods and another went down an embankment.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene.
Both westbound lanes of Route 22 are closed between the state line and Route 18.
