    BROWNSVILLE, Pa. - At least one person was killed in a fire at an apartment building in Fayette County early Sunday morning.

    The chief of the South Brownsville Fire Department told Channel 11 the man who lived on the top floor apartment on Second Street was killed.

    Investigators believe that is where the fire started.

    All of the other tenants managed to get out safely. The Red Cross is helping about 10 people.

