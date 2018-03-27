ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - At least one person was stabbed early Tuesday morning in Aliquippa, officials said.
The stabbing was reported about 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Main Street.
Emergency dispatchers said at least one person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.
Further information was not immediately available.
