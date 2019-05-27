  • At least 1 person taken to hospital after crash in Marshall-Shadeland

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

    It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Marshall Avenue.

    A Channel 11 crew at the scene could see damage to a red truck and a black SUV.

    No other information was immediately available.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories