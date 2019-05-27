PITTSBURGH - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Marshall Avenue.
A Channel 11 crew at the scene could see damage to a red truck and a black SUV.
No other information was immediately available.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deadly parasites, bacteria lurking in pool water, CDC says, urges diligence
- Baby cut from slain mother's womb opens eyes for first time since hospitalization
- 6-month-old baby found alive in motel near two bodies expected to make full recovery, report says
- VIDEO: Texas Men Died Attempting to Jump Car Across Drawbridge, Police Said
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}