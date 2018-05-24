At least 2 guns stolen in rash of Westmoreland Co. car break-ins

Police say a teenager accused of stealing a pickup truck has admitted to dozens of car break-ins in Scottdale.
More seriously, they say he sold at least two guns he stole during those break-ins, and now those guns are unaccounted for on the streets.
Melanie Marsalko talks to state police about the investigation, and what residents can do to protect themselves, for Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.
