  • At least 2 guns stolen in rash of Westmoreland Co. car break-ins

    Updated:

    Police say a teenager accused of stealing a pickup truck has admitted to dozens of car break-ins in Scottdale.

    More seriously, they say he sold at least two guns he stole during those break-ins, and now those guns are unaccounted for on the streets.

    Melanie Marsalko talks to state police about the investigation, and what residents can do to protect themselves, for Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least 2 guns stolen in rash of Westmoreland Co. car break-ins

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of indecent assault on a child

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police seeking help identifying suspect in several theft, fraud cases