3 injured after wreck that shuts down Route 30

Three people were hurt in a Saturday crash that shut down a section of Route 30 in Westmoreland County.
Two were transported to area hospitals by ambulances, and the third could be seen at the crash site wearing a neck brace.
Three vehicles are involved in the wreck near Carpenter Lane in North Huntingdon, which was called in at 6:53 p.m.
Route 30 is shut down in both directions in that area.
