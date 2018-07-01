  • 3 injured after wreck that shuts down Route 30

    Three people were hurt in a Saturday crash that shut down a section of Route 30 in Westmoreland County.

    Two were transported to area hospitals by ambulances, and the third could be seen at the crash site wearing a neck brace.

    Three vehicles are involved in the wreck near Carpenter Lane in North Huntingdon, which was called in at 6:53 p.m.

    Route 30 is shut down in both directions in that area.

