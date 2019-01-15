  • Attempted burglar shatters doors at Shadyside jewelry store

    PITTSBURGH - A jewelry store’s glass doors were shattered by an attempted burglar early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood, police said.

    The burglary alarm at Henne Jewelers on Walnut Street went off about 3 a.m.

    Surveillance video shows a man shattering the glass doors with a crowbar and walking inside the store. However, after quickly realizing nothing was in the display cases, he left empty-handed.

    The store’s owner said all the jewelry was placed in a vault overnight.

