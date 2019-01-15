PITTSBURGH - A jewelry store’s glass doors were shattered by an attempted burglar early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood, police said.
The burglary alarm at Henne Jewelers on Walnut Street went off about 3 a.m.
Surveillance video shows a man shattering the glass doors with a crowbar and walking inside the store. However, after quickly realizing nothing was in the display cases, he left empty-handed.
Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is getting a look at the surveillance video as police work to track down the man -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
The store’s owner said all the jewelry was placed in a vault overnight.
