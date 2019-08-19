UNIONTOWN, Pa. - State police are searching for a man they say is responsible for a robbery and attempted homicide.
Dylan Parker should be considered armed and dangerous. The alleged robbery took place on Monday.
Anyone with information about where Parker may be is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Uniontown or Crime Stoppers.
