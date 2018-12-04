Attempted intrusion sparks warning for Shadyside homeowners

A local woman is warning neighbors to lock their doors after security cameras captured a man trying to get into her mother’s home.
Suzanne Atkinson said she initially installed the cameras outside of her mother’s home on Copeland Street in Shadyside to make sure her mother, who has dementia, doesn’t leave the house alone.
Aaron Martin speaks to Atkinson about why she’s sharing the images and her warning to neighbors on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
