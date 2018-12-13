  • Attempted robbery ends with man shot

    PITTSBURGH - A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, police said.

    The man was outside the Bedford Hope Center on Bedford Avenue when two people confronted him and tried to rob him, according to authorities.

    During the confrontation, the victim was shot in the thigh, investigators said. He made his way to a home on Chauncey Drive, where police and paramedics were called just before 5 a.m.

    The victim was taken to a hospital.

