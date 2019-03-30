0 ATTENTION DISH CUSTOMERS!

ATTENTION DISH CUSTOMERS: The carriage agreement between WPXI and DISH will expire on March 31, and you may no longer be able to watch your favorite programming from WPXI live on DISH.

WPXI remains committed to continue our negotiations with DISH to keep your shows on, but DON’T WAIT: Call DISH at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them don’t drop WPXI.

1. What is happening?

By law, WPXI-TV must negotiate carriage agreements with cable and satellite companies like DISH. Usually, these deals are reached without any disruption to your service. In fact, our company has negotiated dozens of agreements with only the rarest of disruptions. Unfortunately, so far, DISH has refused to reach a fair, market-based deal to carry WPXI-TV. Our existing agreement with DISH expires on March 31, 2019. If no deal is reached before that date, you will lose live access to the shows, sports and local news on WPXI-TV, which you rely on and are paying for. We are continuing to negotiate with DISH, but DISH has refused to agree to reasonable terms for the valuable programming we provide.

2. As dish customer, what can I do to continue to watch my favorite shows on WPXI-TV?

The best thing viewers can do is call DISH at 1-800-333-3474. Tell DISH that you pay them a lot of money to watch your favorite shows on WPXI-TV, including Sunday Night Football, This is Us, Days of our Lives and Channel 11 News. Tell DISH that if it drops WPXI-TV, then you will drop DISH.

3. Why does WPXI-TV charge cable and satellite operators a fee to carry their programming?

WPXI is among the highest rated channels on DISH. Producing and broadcasting high rated, top-quality programming is very expensive. We invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in our local news, weather, and emergency programming. Without the fees from cable and satellite operators, this would not be possible. WPXI-TV could not afford to broadcast Sunday Night Football, This is Us, Days of our Lives and Channel 11 News.

4. What is a “fair” price for WPXI-TV’S programming and why is DISH refusing to pay that price?

We have carriage agreements with every other major cable and satellite company that is carrying WPXI-TV, including DirecTV and Comcast. DISH, however, insists that it should pay substantially lower rates than what it pays competing video providers. Naturally, we cannot give away our product for less than it is worth.

5. What does DISH pay for other channels?

Based on publicly available information, DISH pays over $6 per subscriber per month for ESPN. In other words, $6 from your monthly bill goes straight to ESPN. Our ratings are much higher than ESPN’s! Yet, we are asking for less than one-third of what DISH pays to ESPN. More importantly, ESPN has NO local programming, NO local employees, NO local investments, and a very small local audience – unlike WPXI-TV.

6. Won't rates to subscribers go up if DISH has to pay WPXI-TV?

Whether rates go up depends on decisions made by DISH. Like all cable and satellite companies, DISH is already charging you to receive WPXI-TV as part of your monthly bill. DISH should stop over-paying for channels its customers do not watch and re-allocate that money to the channels, like WPXI-TV, that its subscribers turn to every day. In any event, we do not control how much DISH pays to other channels or how it manages its business. We simply ask that DISH pay a fair market price for our content, just as its competitors do; and we have and will continue to negotiate with DISH in good faith in an effort to successfully complete a deal with them.

7. If DISH stops carrying WPXI-TV, will I get a refund on my bill?

It is up to DISH to resolve such questions with its customers. But, you could call DISH at 1-800-333-3474 to demand a refund because if DISH drops your favorite programming you no longer will be getting what you pay for.

8. Is there anything the public can do to help make sure that WPXI-TV remains on DISH?

The best way to influence this controversy is for you to register your support of how important it is for them to continue to carry the station by calling DISH at 1-800-333-3474. You pay DISH a lot of money. It will listen to your voices, or you can contact any number of other providers that are committed to providing you with the programming you watch every day:

DIRECTV: 1-855-852-4388 or www.directv.com

Comcast: 1-855-825-2772 or www.comcast.com

Verizon FiOS: 1-855-240-5162 or http://buyverizon.com

Regardless, we will continue to work hard to try and get a successful outcome to this negotiation so that you do not lose live access to any of your favorite programming, but the ball remains in DISH’s court to step-up like all of their competitors and peers have done.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.