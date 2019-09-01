  • Man dead after being thrown from ATV

    BULGER, Pa. - A man riding an ATV lost control and was thrown from the vehicle early Sunday morning in Washington County, according to the coroner's office.

    Officials said Zachary VanVoorhis, 28, was riding on Candor Road in Bulger when he lost control on a turn. 

    The coroner's office said he was not wearing a helmet when he crashed about 2:30 a.m.

    The crash is still under investigation.

