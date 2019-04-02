  • This 19-year-old man has not been seen in a week

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Bureau of Police detectives are trying to find a missing teen.

    Aubay Germany, 19, of Hazelwood was last seen March 24.

    He is 6 feet 1 inch tall with short hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons Detectives at (412) 323-7141.

