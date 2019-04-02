PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Bureau of Police detectives are trying to find a missing teen.
Aubay Germany, 19, of Hazelwood was last seen March 24.
He is 6 feet 1 inch tall with short hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons Detectives at (412) 323-7141.
