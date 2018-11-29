Authorities arrest suspect in mall shooting that ended with police killing wrong man

Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in a Thanksgiving night shooting at an Alabama shopping mall where police killed a man they thought was the shooter.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 20-year-old Erron Martez Dequan Brown of Bessemer was charged with attempted murder in the Nov. 22 shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover.
Inspector Frank Lempka with the U.S. Marshals in Atlanta said Brown was arrested Thursday morning at a relative's home in south Fulton County, just outside of Atlanta.
Lempka said Brown was taken to the Fulton County jail for an extradition hearing to be sent back to Alabama.
Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. was killed by an officer responding to the report of a mall shooting. Police said Bradford had a gun, and they initially blamed him for opening fire. They later retracted that allegation.
