Authorities believe teenager kidnapped in Tennessee may be headed toward Pa.

    Authorities are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by a 19-year-old man.

    The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Maricsa Beltran-Lopez was kidnapped by German Rodriguez on Thursday in Nashville. A felony warrant was issued for Rodriguez.

    Authorities believe they man be traveling to Pennsylvania in a gold 2000 four-door Honda Civic with Tennessee license plate W0789X. The car has a small spoiler.

    If anyone has information on Beltran-Lopez’s whereabouts, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

