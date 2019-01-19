Authorities believe teenager kidnapped in Tennessee may be headed toward Pa.

Authorities are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by a 19-year-old man.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Maricsa Beltran-Lopez was kidnapped by German Rodriguez on Thursday in Nashville. A felony warrant was issued for Rodriguez.
Authorities believe they man be traveling to Pennsylvania in a gold 2000 four-door Honda Civic with Tennessee license plate W0789X. The car has a small spoiler.
If anyone has information on Beltran-Lopez’s whereabouts, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.
TRENDING NOW:
- WINTER STORM WARNING: Snow falling in some areas as complicated system arrives
- New docuseries featuring Dakota James case premiers Saturday night
- Man tries to save deer by warming it up in garage, now he's in trouble
- VIDEO: Teen Presumed Dead After Being Swept into Pacific Ocean
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}