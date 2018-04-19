  • Authorities seek man seen in area before fatal Jeannette fire erupted

    Updated:

    Authorities continue to investigate the cause of a deadly fire in Jeannette last week, but they’re hoping to find a witness who was seen in the area minutes before it sparked.

    Surveillance video shows a man walking up and down the alley behind the rowhomes several times.

    Melanie Marsalko talks to state investigators about what they think they can learn from the man for Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.

