Authorities seek man seen in area before fatal Jeannette fire erupted

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of a deadly fire in Jeannette last week, but they’re hoping to find a witness who was seen in the area minutes before it sparked.
Surveillance video shows a man walking up and down the alley behind the rowhomes several times.
Melanie Marsalko talks to state investigators about what they think they can learn from the man for Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Get ready, Pittsburgh! ‘World's biggest bounce house' coming to town
- Tractor-trailer flips over, crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls in custody
- VIDEO: Dash Cam Captures House Explosion in Texas
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}