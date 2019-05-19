  • See parents keep watch as Aviary's condor egg expected to hatch soon

    PITTSBURGH - The National Aviary's two condors are taking turns watching over their egg.

    You can watch it live on the Aviary's condor web-cam.

    The egg is about the size of a mango.

    According to the Trib, it is expected to hatch between June 6 and June 9.

    Click here to watch the web-cam stream from the Aviary.

