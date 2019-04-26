ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The jury is deliberating in the trial of a woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run.
The crash happened a week before Christmas in 2017 in Ross Township.
According to police, Michael Menner had just dropped his son off at the Philly Pretzel Factory and was walking across busy Babcock Boulevard toward Shenanigan's Bar when the car hit him.
Prosecutors said the defendant, Melinda Gregor, was able to see Menner for four to six seconds as he ran across Babcock Boulevard.
They said she braked right before she hit him.
