    PITTSBURGH - Emergency officials tell Channel 11 that parts of Babcock Boulevard will be closed for a time Sunday. 

    Officials said downed trees and wires are causing the closure. 

    The area between Evergreen Road and Geyer Road is the closed portion.

    Duquesne Light reports several hundred customers are without power in that area, as well. 

    Crews expect the road to be back open Sunday afternoon.

    Here's a map showing the affected area:

