0 Baby boom brings new additions to Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

PITTSBURGH - There’s been a baby boom at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

In recent months, several animals have been born and introduced into the exhibits at the zoo.

AMUR TIGER CUBS

It started with the Amur tiger cubs. The 7-month old cubs were recently introduced to the tiger yard.

After spending the winter in the Amur leopard area, the brother and sister cubs named Andre and Tesha are strong enough to be in the much larger tiger yard, zoo officials said.

Zoo officials said Andre and Tesha will be outside every day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.





BABY SIAMANG

The Pittsburgh Zoo has also introduced its baby siamang, Cahya.

Cahya was born last summer but has been spending time behind the scenes.

After trouble adjusting with parents, zookeepers made the decision to remove the baby because they were worried about her welfare and safety. A separate baby room was created inside her parent's larger room.

Visitors can visit Cahya in the day room at The Islands daily from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. She will be outside in the yard from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. weather permitting.







CANADIAN LYNX KITTENS

Five Canadian lynx kittens have been born at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.

It's the first litter of the animal ever born there.

At 2 weeks old, the kittens' eyes are just beginning to open, according to zoo officials.

The mother and kittens are not on display at this time.





BABY WEST LOWLAND GORILLA

The zoo’s most recent addition arrived on Friday morning when one of its gorillas gave birth.

'Moka,' a 22-year-old Western lowland gorilla, gave birth to her third baby. 'Ivan' is Moka's 5-year-old child as well.

Visitors witnessed the birth in the outside gorilla yard, according to a release from the zoo.

Credit: Brandi Bella Shaw via The Pittsburgh Zoo Submitted by: Brandi Bella Shaw





