PITTSBURGH - A baby has died after falling out of a window at a Pittsburgh apartment complex.
Police were called to Mt. Pleasant Road in the Northview Heights neighborhood around 5:20 p.m.
We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
The 1-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but died from their injuries.
According to police, the baby fell 35 feet from a fourth-floor window.
Police are still investigating.
Officers have not said if the baby is a boy or girl.
TRENDING NOW:
- Criminal complaint against officer Rosfeld says Antwon Rose did not fire any shots in N. Braddock
- LIVE UPDATES: DA: Rose shows his hands, turns and runs; he did not have a weapon
- District attorney releases new surveillance video in North Braddock drive-by shooting
- WPXI responds to criticism regarding initial source reports of N. Braddock shooting
- VIDEO: Drivers terrorized by paintballs fired along remote road
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}