    PITTSBURGH - A baby has died after falling out of a window at a Pittsburgh apartment complex.

    Police were called to Mt. Pleasant Road in the Northview Heights neighborhood around 5:20 p.m.

    The 1-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but died from their injuries.

    According to police, the baby fell 35 feet from a fourth-floor window.

    Police are still investigating.

    Officers have not said if the baby is a boy or girl.

