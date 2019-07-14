  • Baby found dead at local apartment complex

    Updated:

    EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A baby was found dead at a Westmoreland County apartment complex late Saturday night.

    According to Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg, troopers were called to Gurley Drive in East Huntingdon Township around 11:30 p.m.

    They found an unresponsive infant, who was pronounced dead.

    An autopsy is being done Sunday morning to determine how the baby died.

