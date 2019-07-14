  • Baby found dead at local housing complex

    SCOTTDALE, Pa. - A baby was found dead at a Westmoreland County housing complex late Saturday night.

    According to Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg, troopers were called to Gurley Drive in East Huntington Township around 11:30 p.m.

    They found an unresponsive infant, who was pronounced dead.

