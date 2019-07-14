Baby found dead at local housing complex

SCOTTDALE, Pa. - A baby was found dead at a Westmoreland County housing complex late Saturday night.
According to Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg, troopers were called to Gurley Drive in East Huntington Township around 11:30 p.m.
PSP Greensburg responded to a housing complex 7/13 approx 2330 hours at Gurley Drive in E Huntington Twp. An unresponsive infant was found at the scene and pronounced dead.— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 14, 2019
We have an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information please call 724-832-3288.
They found an unresponsive infant, who was pronounced dead.
