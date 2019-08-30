CUMBERLAND, OH - The Wilds, a safari park and conversation center in Ohio, is celebrating the birth of baby giraffe Masai, who was born early Friday morning.
The park said the calf, whose sex is still unknown, appears to be strong and is staying close to its mother, Savannah. This is Savannah's fifth calf.
Masai's father was born at the Los Angeles Zoo in April 2006 and came to The Wilds 10 years ago. Savannah was born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in August 2003 and has been at The Wilds since 2004.
Masai is the 18th giraffe to be born at the conservation center.
TRENDING NOW:
- New details emerge in Virginia triple homicide involving pitcher Blake Bivens' family
- 5-year-old dies after ATV crash in Fox Chapel; Father, sister injured
- 700-day closure of I-579 ramp starting next week for urban connector project
- VIDEO: 5-year-old dies after ATV crash in Fox Chapel; Father, sister injured
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}