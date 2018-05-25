Babysitter sentenced for role in deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy

GREENSBURG, Pa. - More than two years after the death of a Mt. Pleasant teenager, the woman who was babysitting him when he was shot to death by another boy will spend time in jail.
J.R. Gustafson, then 13-years-old, died in 2016.
Brooke Nelson was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail Friday for her role in the deadly shooting of the Gustafson.
Nelson was the babysitter the night of the shooting on South Church Street in March of 2016.
She told a 14-year old boy visiting the home to scare Gustafson into leaving with the gun, but a bullet was fired, killing him.
Nelson was the last of 4 people to be sentenced.
