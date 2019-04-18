DRAVOSBURG, Pa. - The back of a car was ripped off when it was hit by a train late Wednesday night in Dravosburg.
Emergency crews were called shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the collision at the Boswell Crossing area, officials said.
It’s unclear whether anyone was inside the car when it was hit.
We’re working to find out whether the driver of the car was at the scene when investigators arrived -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
