PITTSBURGH - It's becoming a common occurrence for numerous families across our area, finding a new school to go to mid-summer.
The Diocese of Pittsburgh closed two more catholic schools this past summer. The reason was low enrollment and officials say it leaves them no choice but to shut the doors.
Tomorrow on Channel 11 Morning News, we find out why the diocese says the closures are creating a better learning environment for students.
