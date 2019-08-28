As kids head back to school, pediatricians are stressing that it's not just the younger kids who need vaccinations.
A familiar face is speaking out after months of fighting cancer to warn parents that certain types can be prevented.
Is there an issue at your child’s school that you’d like us to investigate? Contact our School Response Team by emailing target11@wpxi.com or calling (412) 237-4963.
"I'm telling you, it's Hell. It's a living Hell," said cancer survivor Marty Griffin.
Channel 11 Anchor David Johnson sits down with radio host Marty Griffin to talk about his battle with cancer and the vaccine he said would've prevented it.
Hear what parents need to know to keep their child safe on Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Recall alert: 5.7 million kids' Contigo water bottles recalled
- Death penalty being sought for suspect in shooting death of off-duty Pittsburgh officer
- Jeep crashes off road, partially over hillside to avoid hitting school bus
- VIDEO: Added police presence at local high school after BB gun found
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}