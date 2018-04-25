  • Vehicle smashes into Brentwood hair salon, several injured

    A serious crash in Brentwood left multiple people hurt after a vehicle crashed into a commercial building around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

    The front of the BoRics hair salon in Brentwood Towne Square on Brownsville Road is completely smashed in.

    Dozens of first responders and emergency vehicles are at the scene. They have taped off the front of the salon as well as neighboring businesses and a portion of the nearby parking lot.

    Allegheny County tweeted that multiple people are injured.

    Vehicle smashes into Brentwood hair salon, several injured

    Artistic design makes Carrick intersection burst with color

    Convicted sex offender off state registry in jail on child porn charges