A serious crash in Brentwood left multiple people hurt after a vehicle crashed into a commercial building around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Multiple people injured after car crashes through business in Brentwood. I’m on the scene. working to gather more details. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/nU0DT7y22V— Marlisa Goldsmith (@WPXIMarlisa) April 24, 2018
The front of the BoRics hair salon in Brentwood Towne Square on Brownsville Road is completely smashed in.
Dozens of first responders and emergency vehicles are at the scene. They have taped off the front of the salon as well as neighboring businesses and a portion of the nearby parking lot.
Brentwood: Vehicle crash into commercial structure w/multiple people injured - 300 block of Towne Square Way.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 24, 2018
Allegheny County tweeted that multiple people are injured.
