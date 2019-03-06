BADEN, Pa. - Police have arrested a man they’ve been searching for since last month after a string of burglaries.
Jason Bowker was on the run for more than two weeks, and police say his girlfriend, Jennifer Leo, helped him evade arrest.
Bowker allegedly broke into several homes in the same neighborhood, causing the residents to live in fear.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz talked to police about how they say Bowker lasted so long on the run. Watch her full report below.
