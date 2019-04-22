  • Coroner called to crash in Beaver County; Route 65 closed in both directions

    Updated:

    BADEN, Pa. - The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Beaver County, according to dispatchers. 

    Route 65 in Baden is closed in both directions.

    Channel 11's Erin Clarke is heading to the scene. We'll bring you updates as they come in on 11 at 11.

