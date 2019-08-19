  • SWAT surrounding home in Baden, neighbors asked to stay indoors

    BADEN, Pa. - A house in Baden is surrounded by police and SWAT officers who are trying to contact the man who is believed to be inside.

    Channel 11 has learned the man's girlfriend contacted police around 4 p.m. because he was threatening to hurt himself.

    Police believe the man has access to firearms, but no one else is in the home with him.

    People who live in the area of State Street are being asked to stay inside their homes.

