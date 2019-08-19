SWAT surrounding home in Baden, neighbors asked to stay indoors

BADEN, Pa. - A house in Baden is surrounded by police and SWAT officers who are trying to contact the man who is believed to be inside.
Channel 11 has learned the man's girlfriend contacted police around 4 p.m. because he was threatening to hurt himself.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police believe the man has access to firearms, but no one else is in the home with him.
People who live in the area of State Street are being asked to stay inside their homes.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- Parent says kindergarten students at New Mexico school kept in cages while waiting for pickup
- 7th-grader donates $15,000 in livestock premiums to St. Jude Children's Hospital
- VIDEO: Family finds live frog in salad
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}