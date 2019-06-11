Bagged lunch sparks inmate fight in Indiana County courthouse holding cell

Authorities say 18-year-old Ryshawn Crawford and a 35-year-old man were at the Indiana County courthouse for unrelated matters on Friday when Crawford said he wanted the other man's bagged lunch. The other inmate gave Crawford the sandwich but refused to surrender the other two items.
Crawford then allegedly attacked the other man, who wasn't seriously injured. The fight was quickly broken up by sheriff's deputies and Crawford was charged with assault, harassment and strangulation.
Crawford is serving a five-year state prison sentence term for robbery conspiracy. The other inmate is in Indiana County jail on a DUI-related charge.
