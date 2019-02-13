BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. - A new landslide in the South Hills is affecting a busy street at the bottom of the hill and a bunch of homes on top.
Channel 11 is asking Baldwin Borough and Allegheny County officials if the homes on top of Prospect Road will be evacuated. Debris could be seen falling down the hillside.
Pittsburgh Public Works said the closure is between Beryl Driver and Streets Run Road.
One lane is expected to reopen by the end of the week, once debris is cleared and a barrier is installed.
According to PPW, traffic will be controlled with a signal once the single lane is open.
"We are in limbo right now; we are just waiting to hear what's the next step," Ian Dryburgh, a resident, said. "You can't tell from up here from what magnitude, but down below you can see there's a large area affected by this."
There is no timetable for when the area will be repaired and the road will be fully reopened.
