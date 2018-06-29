Bank 'glitch' delays paychecks for some Westmoreland Co. employees

A “glitch” at PNC Bank resulted in some Westmoreland County employees and pensioners not receiving paychecks on Friday.
County Commissioner Gina Cerilli said employees who have PNC accounts received their direct deposits as usual, but those with accounts at other banks did not.
She said the county has been in contact with the bank, and that employees will receive their payments on Monday.
