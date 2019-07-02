  • Bank robbed in downtown Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - The PNC Bank on Fifth Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh was robbed Tuesday.

    Police said a man walked into the bank and passed a teller a threatening note. He was given money before he took off.

    The man was taken into custody at Fifth and Liberty avenues.

    Police said they are searching for a second person of interest.

