  • Man in wheelchair tries to rob South Side bank, but abandons attempt after passing note

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police said they responded to a call of an attempted bank robbery at the First National Bank on East Carson Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    When officers arrived, police said, a bank teller told them a man in his 60s entered in a wheelchair and handed over a note demanding cash. Police said the man then suddenly gave up his robbery attempt and left.

    Police said they are still searching for a suspect, but at this point there are no pictures or video available.

