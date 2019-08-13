PITTSBURGH - Police said they responded to a call of an attempted bank robbery at the First National Bank on East Carson Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, police said, a bank teller told them a man in his 60s entered in a wheelchair and handed over a note demanding cash. Police said the man then suddenly gave up his robbery attempt and left.
Police said they are still searching for a suspect, but at this point there are no pictures or video available.
