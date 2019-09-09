  • Citizens Bank robbed downtown, police searching for suspect

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man walked into the Citizens Bank on Fifth Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday, handed the teller a note and made off with an amount of cash, police said.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Officers described the suspect as between 35-40 years old, standing 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with bald head and a mustache. Police said the man was wearing dark ski glasses, a dark ball cap and dark clothes at the time of the robbery.

    Police said they are still investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories