PITTSBURGH - A man walked into the Citizens Bank on Fifth Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday, handed the teller a note and made off with an amount of cash, police said.
Officers described the suspect as between 35-40 years old, standing 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with bald head and a mustache. Police said the man was wearing dark ski glasses, a dark ball cap and dark clothes at the time of the robbery.
Police said they are still investigating.
