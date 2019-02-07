FBI Pittsburgh dealing with a spike in bank robberies

PITTSBURGH - The FBI Pittsburgh said it is seeing a spike in bank robberies over the last four months and it believes a nationwide issue is partially to blame.
Agents say there have been 28 bank robberies in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia since October, compared to 39 in the 2018 fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2018.
NEW INFO: @FBIPittsburgh has seen a sharp increase in bank robberies, with 28 in the last four months compared to 39 in all of FY 2018 (Oct-Sept). The FBI says the majority have been in Allegheny County— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) February 7, 2019
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The FBI believes the opioid epidemic is at least partially to blame, with several suspects saying they were committing the crimes to feed an addiction.
WPXI's Aaron Martin is looking into the unexpected pattern in some of the bank robberies that is leading to more arrests, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Bank robbery suspect arrested after getting away with $4,000
- Women accused of stealing $35K in armed bank robbery
- Man arrested, charged with robbing 3 local banks
- Police investigating bank robbery in Pine Twp., 6th in North Hills in weeks
- Police investigate robbery at Franklin Park bank
- Diaper bag used in 1 of 3 bank robberies that have woman facing charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}