FBI Pittsburgh dealing with a spike in bank robberies

    PITTSBURGH - The FBI Pittsburgh said it is seeing a spike in bank robberies over the last four months and it believes a nationwide issue is partially to blame.

    Agents say there have been 28 bank robberies in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia since October, compared to 39 in the 2018 fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2018.

    The FBI believes the opioid epidemic is at least partially to blame, with several suspects saying they were committing the crimes to feed an addiction.

