UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man suspected of robbing a Westmoreland County bank Thursday morning, getting away with more than $4,000, has been arrested, police said.
Demetryaiss Holyfield, 25, is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats.
Pennsylvania State Police said a man put a threatening note demanding money on the counter at the First National Bank on Route 30 in Unity Township at about 10:55 a.m. Thursday.
Later that evening, police obtained a search warrant for Holyfield’s home, where $3,500 was found, according to a criminal complaint.
The demand note, which said, “This is a robbery. You have 10 seconds to give me $70,000 or I’ll stab you in the neck,” was found in Holyfield’s car, police said.
