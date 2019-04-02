Bank robbery suspect caught after driving down dead-end street, running into popular park

PITTSBURGH - An accused bank robber ended up in police custody after officers say he drove down a dead-end street then ran into Frick Park.
Police told Channel 11 Lamar Sewell robbed Key Bank in East Liberty, then took off in his car.
PREVIOUS STORY: Man suspected of robbing East Liberty bank arrested
After a police chase, officers say he parked his car on a nearby street and started running.
Officers quickly caught up to him, and put him under arrest.
Channel 11 is talking to neighbors who showed us videos and photos of the chaotic scene that unfolded on their small street, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
