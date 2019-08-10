  • Water main break causing large amounts of standing water on busy road

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania American Water crews are working to shut off and fix a water main break. 

    Crews said it occurred on Coast Avenue near Banksville Road. Part of Coast Avenue was blocked off for a time Saturday.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The break was causing large amounts of standing water to sit on Banksville Road.

    There's no word yet on the size of the break or when PaWC estimates it will be fixed.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories