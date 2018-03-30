0 Bar owner making changes after woman stabbed inside

The owner of a restaurant where a stabbing happened is making changes to make sure it doesn't happen again.

A woman was stabbed early Thursday morning during an altercation inside a bar in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood.

Channel 11 talked to the owner of the bar, who also took to Facebook to explain what happened.

"We are still sorting out the details. Some younger females got into an altercation over a phone charger of all things late last night around closing time. The girl that was injured was able to walk out on her own," she wrote on a Facebook post.

The woman was treated at the hospital and word of the stabbing spread around Elliot.

"It’s not going to deter me, if a couple girls get into a fight over a phone charger that’s their business. I can’t see stabbing one another over a phone charger, but I’m going to keep coming," said customer Eddie Dodson.

The owner told Channel 11 police will be reviewing surveillance video.

So far, there have been no arrests.

