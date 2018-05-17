The owners of a Fayette County bar weren’t aware of illegal gambling charges filed against them until Channel 11 asked them about it Thursday.
Andrew and Susan Griffith weren’t at Griff’s Bar and Grill in Union Township when Channel 11 arrived to get comments from them on the misdemeanor charges, but over the phone they claimed the charges were old and they had already paid a $600 fine.
However, Channel 11 saw state police paperwork in which authorities say there were numerous instances of illegal gambling at the bar dating back to January of last year related to using slot machines.
Now, the Griffiths and two of their bartenders, Anita Corsetti and Cindy Jordan, are facing new charges.
When Channel 11 asked them about the new charges, they said they don’t understand it and are confused and frustrated.
The owners told Channel 11 they’ve had this business for 11 years and never have had this kind of issue before.
